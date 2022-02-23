A crucial game for both Andhra and Services

The teams’ batters have to rise to the occasion to keep chances alive

The teams’ batters have to rise to the occasion to keep chances alive

Andhra needs to shrug off its timidity and play with more intent against Services in the Ranji Trophy Group E match at the KCA-St. Xavier’s College ground on Thursday if it is to harbour any hopes of reaching the next round.

After succumbing to a 158-defeat at the hands of Rajasthan in the first match, Andhra has to beat Services as any other result will effectively end its chances.

Against Rajasthan, Andhra had its moments but failed to seize the opportunities and paid the price. Though the bowlers did their part, the batters failed to complement their efforts. There were a couple of ill-judged strokes in both the innings and a more disciplined approach will keep them in good stead against Services.

Rasheed boost

Andhra will miss the services of its captain K.S. Bharat, who has been selected to the Indian team for the Test series against Sri Lanka. However, Andhra will be boosted by the inclusion of India Under-19 batter Shaik Rasheed who will definitely lend stability to the top-order.

Stand-in skipper Ricky Bhui, who showed shades of returning to form in the match against Rajasthan, will have to play an influential role against Services. The familiarity with the conditions will give Andhra a slight edge over Services which also needs to regroup after its heavy loss to Uttarakhand in its opener.

Services, which also needs a win to stay alive in the competition, has to shore up its batting if it wants to be competitive against Andhra.