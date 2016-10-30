Yuvraj holds centrestage in drawn encounter

A career-best knock of 260 by skipper Yuvraj Singh, who ensured Punjab the first innings lead against Baroda, was the highlight as the Ranji Trophy Group A match ended in a draw at the Ferozeshah Kotla here on Sunday.

Yuvraj’s 370-ball knock, that was studded with 26 fours and four sixes, took Punjab to a total of 670 in response to Baroda’s 529. The 34-year-old Yuvraj had a previous best of 209.

Benign conditions



With no possibility of forcing a victory in the benign conditions, Punjab was happy to bat on after the 393-run third-wicket partnership between Manan Vohra — who was bowled by Murtuja Vaohra for 224 — and Yuvraj had ruled out any miraculous recovery for Baroda.

Gurkeerat Mann also scored a half-century and put on 116 for the fourth wicket with Yuvraj to take Punjab past Baroda, which ensured the team three points.

Left-arm spinner Swapnil Singh and off-spinner Vishnu Solanki took seven wickets between them to bring an end to Baroda’s agony on the field, spread over 184 overs.

For his unbeaten 293 in the first innings for Baroda, Deepak Hooda was adjudged the Man-of-the-match.

The scores:

Baroda — 1st innings: 529.

Punjab — 1st innings: Manan Vohra b Murtuja 224, Jiwanjot Singh b Mangalorkar 15, Uday Kaul c Yusuf b Munaf 42, Yuvraj Singh b Solanki 260, Gurkeerat Mann c Solanki b Swapnil 55, Taruwar Kohli lbw b Swapnil 30, Gitansh Khera c Solanki b Swapnil 1, Vinay Choudhary c Pinal Shah b Swapnil 15, Siddarth Kaul (not out) 5, Shubek Gill c Murtuja b Solanki 0, Sandeep Sharma c Dhiren Mistry b Solanki 4; Extras (b-10, lb-3, nb-1, w-5): 19; Total (in 184 overs): 670.

Fall of wickets: 1-33, 2-138, 3-481, 4-597, 5-627, 6-630, 7-658, 8-665, 9-666.

Baroda bowling: Munaf Patel 32-8-82-1, Sagar Mangalorkar 26-2-121-1, Murtuja Vahora 32-4-118-1, Swapnil Singh 51-5-169-4, Yusuf Pathan 24-0-97-0, Aditya Waghmode 4-0-19-0, Vishnu Solanki 15-2-51-3.

Baroda — 2nd innings: Kedar Devdhar (not out) 20, Dhiren Mistry (not out) 17; Total (for no loss in 14 overs): 37.

Punjab bowling: Gurkeerat Mann 7-1-15-0, Uday Kaul 2-0-13-0, Manan Vohra 2-0-4-0, Jiwanjot Singh 3-1-5-0.

Man-of-the-match: Deepak Hooda.

Points: Punjab 3, Baroda 1.