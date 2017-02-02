Vijay Shankar sets up TN win

Vijay Shankar led from the front with a 49-ball 69 as Tamil Nadu eased to a 37-run win over Andhra in the fourth match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali South Zone T20 tournament here on Thursday.

Electing to bat, M. Vijay got the team off to a good start with a cameo before he perished to pacer B. Ayyappa. Andhra inflicted further damage by removing Abhinav Mukund and N. Jagadeesan to reduce TN to 55 for three by the eighth over.

Vijay Shankar then had two crucial partnerships — first with B. Aparajith (46 runs) and then with R. Satish (76) — to help the host reach 179.

Vijay Shankar looked at ease in the middle. The skipper started off with a boundary off spinner D.B. Ravi Teja before sending one over the fine-leg boundary off pacer C.V. Stephen. The skipper’s 69 included three sixes and five boundaries.

Satish wasted no time as he quickly upped the rate with an unbeaten 32 off just 14 balls with three boundaries and one six.

The all-rounder got into action immediately with the ball as he picked up the first two Andhra wickets and bowled a tight line to restrict Andhra to just 35 in the PowerPlay overs.

Though skipper Hanuma Vihari and Ricky Bhui combined well for a 74-run stand for the third wicket, the TN bowlers squeezed the batsmen by not conceding boundaries. Vihari, in particular, struggled to get going, scoring only one boundary and a six. Bhui, at the other end, tried to accelerate the run rate by hitting two sixes off spinners M. Ashwin and Rahil Shah, but by then the required rate was out of bounds.

With this win, TN is tied at the top with Hyderabad and Karnataka on 12 points. It is still third in the standings on net run-rate.

The scores: Tamil Nadu 179 for five in 20 overs (M. Vijay 20, R. Sathish 32 n.o., Vijay Shankar 69) bt Andhra 142 for six in 20 overs (Hanuma Vihari 37, Ricky Bhui 61, R. Sathish two for 18). Points: Tamil Nadu 4(12) NRR: +0.266; Andhra 0 (4), -1.042.

Karnataka 148 for seven in 20 overs (Mayank Agarwal 65, Pavan Deshpande 32, Mehdi Hasan three for 16, C.V. Milind two for 19) bt Hyderabad 134 for six in 20 overs (Akshath Reddy 42, S. Badrinath 37, B. Anirudh 22, Tanmay Agarwal 22, S. Arvind three for 25, J. Suchith two for 18). Karnataka 4(12), +0.800; Hyderabad 0(12), +1.425.

Goa 86 in 18.4 overs (Swapnil Asnodkar 23, Basil Thampi three for 19, Jalaj Saxena two for 15, Raiphi Vincent Gomez two for eight) lost to Kerala 87 for one in 7.5 overs (Vishnu Vinod 35, Mohammed Azharuddeen 22 n.o., Rohan Prem 24 n.o.). Kerala 4(8), +1.222; Goa 0 (0), -3.089.