Vihari completes a double as Andhra piles it on

Bolstered by G. Hanuma Vihari’s unbeaten 233 (482b, 11x4, 4x6), Andhra declared its first innings at 524 for six, a little over half an hour past lunch, on the third day of its Ranji Trophy Group C match against Tripura at the Sardar Patel stadium on Tuesday. The southern side had set itself apart by 353 runs on the first innings aggregates.

Against the odds of a largely unresponsive surface and a mounting rival total, Tripura did well in dealing a couple of blows to Andhra’s batting dominance in the early hours. Mura Singh operated from the temple end and Gurinder Singh from the pavilion side and the speed-spin combo brought the eastern side dividends.

Beating overnight batsman Ravi Teja a few times with the arm ball, Gurinder lured him to loft. What would otherwise have been a six was held by Bunti Roy with his back to the ropes. A.G. Pradeep was caught behind by Smit off Mura’s outgoing ball.

Ashwin Hebbar smote Gurinder to the long off fence and for a six over mid-wicket off successive deliveries. The southpaw exacted revenge soon after, trapping the youngster in front.

Parked at 198 during lunch, two singles saw the Andhra skipper register his double century. As if a load had been lifted off his shoulders, Vihari hoisted the spinners into the sight-screen, over long-on and off in an obvious bid to fatten the team total.

Paidikalva Vijay Kumar was again low on luck, several of his deliveries hissing past the bat or stumps, when Tripura began its second innings. Young Sashikaran struck first when Smit Patel’s miscued off-drive was held by extra cover Ch. Stephen.

At the stroke of tea, substitute fielder Sreekanth Koripalli at second slip showed remarkable reflexes, latching on to a chance flying to the cordon from Bishal Ghosh’s thick edge off Sashikanth.

Vijay’s fortunes took a turn for the better when he switched ends, rapping Nirupam Chowdhary on the pads. The one-down bat had cracked a 51-ball 43 that contained a straight-driven six and eight boundaries.

The fourth wicket pair of Yashpal Singh (46 n.o., 7x4, 1x6) and Abhijit Dey (31 n.o., 6x4) took Tripura to 165 for three at the close.

The scores

Tripura — 1st innings: 171.

Andhra — 1st innings: K.S. Bharat c Smit b Mura 8, D.B. Prasanth Kumar c Bunti b Gurinder 129, G. Hanuma Vihari (not out) 233, Ricky Bhui lbw b Gurinder 64, D.B. Ravi Teja c Bunti b Gurinder 15, A.G. Pradeep c Smit b Mura 2, Ashwin Hebbar lbw b Gurinder 27, K.V. Sashikanth (not out) 24; Extras (b-4, lb-7, nb-3, w-8): 22; Total (for six wkts. decl. in 167 overs): 524.

Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-248, 3-348, 4-392, 5-401, 6-460.

Tripura bowling: Mura Singh 38-9-107-2, Rana Dutta 34-10-76-0, Gurinder Singh 47-5-166-4, Bunti Roy 20-3-63-0, Rajat Dey 1-0-4-0, Abhijit Dey 25-2-90-0, Yashpal Singh 2-0-7-0.

Tripura — 2nd innings: Bishal Ghosh c (sub) Sreekanth Koripalli b Sashikanth 27, Smit Patel c Stephen b Sashikanth 14, Nirupam Chowdhary lbw b Vijay 43, Yashpal Singh (batting) 46, Abhijit Dey (batting) 31; Extras (b-4): 4; Total (for three wkts. in 42 overs): 165

Fall of wickets: 1-28, 2-73, 3-88.

Andhra bowling: P. Vijay Kumar 15-6-38-1, Ch. Stephen 7-0-48-0, K.V. Sashikanth 9-2-41-2, Bhargav Bhatt 9-2-26-0, Ashwin Hebbar 2-0-8-0.