Veda, Mithali star for India

A flamboyant half-century by Veda Krishnamurthy (52 n.o., 87m, 70b, 4x4, 2x6) and an unbeaten 97-run fifth-wicket partnership with skipper Mithali Raj (46 n.o., 131m, 91b, 6x4) helped India post a comfortable six-wicket win over West Indies in the first of the three ODI’s here on Thursday.

Veda, who strode in after the fall of three quick wickets, played her natural aggressive game at the Mulapadu Cricket playfield. She kept the momentum going by finding gaps. The bowers to suffer were Deandra Dottin, Shakera Selman and Shaquana Quintyne. In fact she finished the match, with a flourish, by hoisting a huge six off Shaquana over mid-wicket.

The experienced Mithali kept her head down and guided her young partner, with whom she has chased many targets in the domestic Challenger fixtures.

Earlier West Indies, electing to bat, was off to a disastrous start losing its opener Shaquana, trapped in front, off Shikha Pandey in the second over.

The introduction of spin did wonders for India. The trio of Rajeswari Gayakwad (four for 21), Ekta Bisht (three for 14) and Deepti Sharma succeeded not only in containing runs but chipped in with wickets at regular intervals.

Left-arm spinners Ekta and Rajeswari struck crippling blows to leave the visitors tottering at 94 for six after 25 overs. The West Indies batters fell to indiscreet strokes and hardly showed the temperament to give company to the free-stroking Merissa Aguilleira who remained unbeaten on 42 with six rasping boundaries.

“I asked Ekta to bowl the arm-ball right from the beginning and it worked. There was a lateral movement [of the ball] in the morning but it kept low when we batted. It is a nice strip to bat on,” said Mithali, after the match.

The next match will be played on November 13.

The scores:

West Indies: Hayley Matthews lbw b Ekta 24, Shaquana Quintyne lbw b Shikha 0, Stafanie Taylor b Ekta 19, Kycia Knight b Ekta 9, Deandra Dottin c Sushma b Rajeswari 8, Merissa Agullieria (not out) 42, Shemaine Campbelle run out 7, Shakera Selman lbw b Rajeswari 3, Afy Fletcher run out 0, Anisa Mohammad b Rajeswari 5, Tremanye Smartt lbw b Rajeswari 0; Extras (lb-1, w-13): 14; Total (in 42.4 overs): 131.

Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-42, 3-54, 4-63, 5-63, 6-94, 7-115, 8-115, 9-131.

India bowling: Jhulan Goswami 8-1-32-0, Shikha Pandey 8-1-22-1, Ekta Bisht 8-3-14-3, Deepti Sharma 6-0-27-0, Rajeswari 9.4-2-21-4, Harmanpreet Kaur 3-0-14-0.

India: Deepti Sharma lbw b Afy 16, Smriti Mandhana c Deandra b Shakera 7, Mona Meshram c Merissa b Shakera 2, Mithali Raj (not out) 46, Harmanpreet Kaur lbw b Hayley 1, Veda Krishnamurthy (not out) 52; Extras (lb-3, w-3, nb-3): 9; Total (for four wickets in 39.1 overs): 133.

Fall of wickets: 1-15, 2-28, 3-33, 4-36.

West Indies bowling: Tremayne Smartt 3-0-21-0, Shakera Selman 9-4-11-2, Hayley Matthews 8-3-18-1, Afy Fletcher 6-1-20-1, Deandra Dottin 4-0-17-0, Anisa Mohammad 4-0-16-0, Stafanie Taylor 2-0-5-0, Shaquana Quintyne 3.1-0-22-0.

Toss: West Indies.

India won by six wickets.