Umpire Nogajski hospitalised due to food poisoning

Umpire Sam Nogajski, the Australian who had been officiating Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy Group A match against Uttar Pradesh, has been hospitalised owing to food poisoning. As a result, his partner for the game, Virender Sharma, had to do duty from the striker’s end all through the second day’s play at the at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground.
The Hindu understands that Nogajski, the Tasmanian who was umpiring in India for the first time complained of severe stomach pain late on Sunday night. It was followed by him being hospitalised in the wee hours of Monday.
Call on replacement
Nogajski is set to be discharged from Vikram Hospital on Tuesday morning. Though his health condition is stable, he has been asked to rest for the remainder of the match and fly fit to Nagpur to resume duties in the next round. Umpire P. Jaipal from Karnataka will partner Sharma for the last two days.
In Nogajski’s absence, reserve umpire Vejith D joined Sharma in the middle on Monday but since the local umpire isn’t a member of the BCCI panel, Sharma kept changing ends at the end of every over. It took a toll on his concentration, which resulted in Mumbai opener Kaustubh Pawar being adjudged caught at gully when the ball appeared to have missed the bat and jumped in the air off his thigh guard.
Interestingly, Nogajski’s predecessor under the umpire exchange programme, John Ward, had to be replaced midway through a game after being struck on the head by a shot off Punjab tailender Barinder Sran against Tamil Nadu in Dindigul last year.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor