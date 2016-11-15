Umpire Nogajski hospitalised due to food poisoning

Umpire Sam Nogajski, the Australian who had been officiating Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy Group A match against Uttar Pradesh, has been hospitalised owing to food poisoning. As a result, his partner for the game, Virender Sharma, had to do duty from the striker’s end all through the second day’s play at the at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground.

The Hindu understands that Nogajski, the Tasmanian who was umpiring in India for the first time complained of severe stomach pain late on Sunday night. It was followed by him being hospitalised in the wee hours of Monday.

Nogajski is set to be discharged from Vikram Hospital on Tuesday morning. Though his health condition is stable, he has been asked to rest for the remainder of the match and fly fit to Nagpur to resume duties in the next round. Umpire P. Jaipal from Karnataka will partner Sharma for the last two days.

In Nogajski’s absence, reserve umpire Vejith D joined Sharma in the middle on Monday but since the local umpire isn’t a member of the BCCI panel, Sharma kept changing ends at the end of every over. It took a toll on his concentration, which resulted in Mumbai opener Kaustubh Pawar being adjudged caught at gully when the ball appeared to have missed the bat and jumped in the air off his thigh guard.

Interestingly, Nogajski’s predecessor under the umpire exchange programme, John Ward, had to be replaced midway through a game after being struck on the head by a shot off Punjab tailender Barinder Sran against Tamil Nadu in Dindigul last year.