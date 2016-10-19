The untold Kohli story

Rajkumar Sharma’s immense contribution in Virat Kohli’s progress from a precocious talent to a world-class batsman is widely known.

The ‘Guru’ turned emotional on Teacher’s Day in the year 2014, thanks to a special gesture from his ‘shishya.’

The book ‘Driven’, written by The Hindu’s Vijay Lokapally, dwells on the incident.

“I answered the bell and found Vikas (Kohli’s elder brother) at the door,” recalls Rajkumar. His brother’s arrival at his house so early in the day was a cause for concern. Vikas stepped into the house, dialled a number and handed his cell phone to Raj. “Happy Teacher’s day, sir,” said Virat, even as Vikas thrust something into Rajkumar’s palm — a bunch of keys.

Rajkumar stood perplexed as Vikas requested him to step out of his house. A gleaming Skoda Rapid was parked at the gate — a gift from Virat to his mentor.

“It was not merely because he gifted me the car. It was because of his emotional touch to the process of reminding me how much he treasured our association and valued the role of a teacher in his life.”

If this was an emotional incident, there was a funny one too. Yuvraj Singh, in his book ‘Test of My Life,’ wrote that he felt Kohli got his now famous nickname ‘Chikoo’ from the famous comic series ‘Champak’ which had a character by the same name.

But, the new book reveals the secret behind Kohli’s ‘fruity nickname.’ “The Delhi team was playing a Ranji Trophy match in Mumbai. Virat had not even played 10 First Class games. He was part of a set-up that included players he had looked up to — [Virender] Sehwag, [Gautam] Gambhir, [Rajat] Bhatia and [Mithun] Manhas. He was more than happy to be sharing the dressing room with them.

“One evening, he returned to the hotel with his hair well cropped. He had spotted a fancy hair salon close by and given himself a new look. ‘How is it?’ Virat asked excitedly as he ran into a couple of younger colleagues. ‘Not bad, you look like a Chikoo fruit,” joked assistant coach Ajit Chowdhary, looking from a distance. “The name — Chikoo — struck,” said Chowdhary. — PTI