Team India’s conditioning coach Shanker Basu seeks a break

Indian cricket team’s strength and conditioning coach Shanker Basu has requested the Board for a break.

It has been learnt from reliable sources that Basu, who runs a chain of fitness centres in Chennai, needs to take some time off from the team owing to compelling family and business reasons.

It has also been understood that Basu, who has enjoyed his stint with the Indian team and wants to be a part of it in future too, has asked for ‘leave’ till the Champions Trophy, which begins in England in June 2017.

He wants to join the Indian team after the break, sources have said. Importantly, both Indian team coach Anil Kumble and Test captain Virat Kohli want Basu back in the team and are said to be in touch with him.

The Board, according to sources, is also keen on retaining the services of Basu who, many believe, has taken the fitness of the Indian team to the next level.

The Board could appoint an interim strength and conditioning coach till the Champions Trophy. Before that, India will play home ODIs against England, the one-off Test against Bangladesh, before taking on Australia in four home Tests.

After this point, India will largely play away from home and this is where the team might require Basu’s expertise.

Latest training methods

Highly rated by Kohli, Basu made the Indian captain and the team go through latest power training methods.

Basu, who joined the Indian team in June 2015, introduced the side to Dexa Scan, a dual energy x-ray absorptiometry (a special type of x-ray that measures bone mineral density). It finds out whether the cricketer has fat or muscle mass.

Basu also brought in load monitoring app, which shows how much work a cricketer has put in and how much his body can withstand, bringing in objective data.

The Yo Yo endurance training, a variation of the beep method, a maximal running aerobatic fitness test, was also employed by Basu, who believed in specific training for each format.

Apart from his work with Kohli, Basu’s job with the Indian pace trio of Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar was greatly appreciated. All three bowled with more speed and fitness. Shami, in fact, had returned from a career-threatening knee surgery.

Star allrounder R. Ashwin, who acknowledged Basu’s contribution after being named ICC ‘Cricketer of the Year,’ also improved his fitness.

In Basu’s time, there were three soft tissue fitness concerns. The others were ‘impact’ injuries about which a strength and conditioning coach can do little.

Basu expects to be back for the Champions Trophy.