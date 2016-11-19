Stuart Broad to have scan on right foot

Problems appear to be mounting for England. After losing considerable ground to India on day two of the second Test here, its frontline seamer Stuart Broad had to travel to hospital for a scan on his foot.

Broad is already grappling with a wrist injury. He bowled only 16 overs in the Indian first innings that lasted 129.4 overs here.

English pace-bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes is also in the injured lists, battling a knee strain.