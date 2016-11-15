Struggling Sudip Chatterjee props Bengal up

Battling hamstring issues throughout, Sudip Chatterjee produced a fighting century (100, 248b, 9x4) to help Bengal post a total of 337 in its first innings against Tamil Nadu on the second day here on Monday.

Chatterjee who had to retire hurt on the opening day after pulling his hamstring, took guard again on Monday after TN removed overnight batsman Agniv Pan, bowled by T. Natarajan.

Despite struggling to move his feet and limping across the 22 yards, Chatterjee remained steadfast in his defence as he patiently constructed his innings.

Resuming on 34, he started off briskly, scoring four boundaries in quick time to reach his fifty starting with a crisp drive straight down the ground off Aswin Crist to get going. The left-handed batsman got past fifty for the fourth time in as many matches with a boundary to the leg side off Vignesh to take to him to 52.

Shreevats Goswami too struck a few boundaries as the duo put together 44 runs in 67 balls for the fifth wicket before he was dismissed caught behind by ’keeper Jagadeesan, who took a brilliant one-handed catch diving to his left off Vignesh.

However, after reaching his half-century, Chatterjee slowed down as he made only 10 runs over the next 20 overs before Ashoke Dinda threw his bat around after lunch to give a boost to the scoring rate.

With the team needing him to stay till the end, 25-year-old Chatterjee ignored the obvious discomfort of his hamstring by rotating the strike and resisting the temptation to play big shots. After reaching his fifty, Chatterjee only scored three boundaries.

Speaking about the reason behind slowing down after getting his half-century, Chatterjee said, “We didn’t have wickets in hand. It was important to stretch my innings for as long as possible. I knew I had to bat with the bowlers, so I was trying to stay focused and bat long. When I was batting, the fielders were at the boundaries so I had to focus on taking singles and couples. It wasn’t easy at all, but I tried to dig deep and focus really hard.”

For Tamil Nadu, Vignesh was the most successful bowler for the day, picking up four wickets as he cleaned up the lower order.

In response, TN ended the day at 60 for one with skipper Abhinav Mukund and Kaushik Gandhi at the crease. Washington Sundar, who returned to the side after missing the last game failed again, missing a Dinda delivery that swung into him and removed his middle stump.

The scores:

Bengal — 1st innings: Sayan Shekar Mondal c Aparajith b Natarajan 0, A.R. Eswaran b Aswin Crist 31, Sudip Chatterjee c Jagadeesan b Vignesh 100, Manoj Tiwary c&b Aushik Srinivas 56, Agniv Pan b Natarjan 59, Shreevats Goswami c Jagadeesan b Vignesh 35, Amir Gani c (sub) b Aushik Srinivas 11, Ashoke Dinda c Natarjan b Aushik Srinivas 21, Pragyan Ojha not out 14, Sayan Ghosh b Vignesh 0, Amit Kulia c Jagadeesan b Vignesh 0; Extras (w-4, nb-2, b-2, lb-2): 10; Total (in 154 overs): 337.

Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-51, 3-164, 4-198, 5-242, 6-263, 7-305, 8-331, 9-336.

Tamil Nadu bowling: Aswin Crist 25-7-36-1, T. Natarajan 31-3-101-2, K. Vignesh 32-8-70-4, R. Aushik Srinivas 36-7-67-3, M.S. Washington Sundar 27-10-50-0, B. Aparajith 3-0-9-0.

Tamil Nadu —1st innings: Washington Sundar b Dinda 4, Abhinav Mukund (batting) 19, Kaushik Gandhi (batting) 25, Extras (lb-8, nb-4): 12; Total (for one wicket in 21 overs): 60.

Fall of wicket: 1-5.

Bengal bowling: Ashoke Dinda 6-1-21-1, Amit Kuila 7-1-13-0, Sayan Ghosh 7-2-16-0, Amir Gani 1-0-2-0.