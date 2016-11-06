Smog blanks out two Ranji matches

Continued smog, poor visibility and unplayable conditions forced the officials to cancel the two Ranji Trophy matches scheduled in the city after the second day’s play on Sunday was called off as well.

The BCCI is now looking to reschedule the Group A game between joint table-toppers Gujarat and Bengal (at Ferozeshah Kotla) and the Group C game between Hyderabad and Tripura at the Karnail Singh Stadium.

Match referee P. Ranganathan told mediapersons at the Kotla that the BCCI technical committee had taken the decision due to exceptional and unavoidable circumstances.

“The Board is considering rescheduling the two matches before the semifinals. The cancelled matches cannot be compared to a rained off game. Therefore, no points are being awarded to the teams involved,” he said.

While the Bengal-Gujarat match was officially called off at 3:15 pm, the Hyderabad-Tripura tie was called off before noon by match referee Sanjay Sharma after players complained of burning sensation in their eyes, difficulty to breathe and itching.

The opening day of both the games had also been wasted due to similar conditions with even the toss yet to take place.

Hyderabad is scheduled to play its next game also in the city but the team is planning to return home for now. Tripura is currently third in the group with 12 points from four games and Hyderabad fourth with 10.

“These are extraordinary circumstances. The playing conditions are bad but never before has a match been called off due to pollution. The players are finding it difficult to breathe and run and there is no visibility in the outfield,” a Hyderabad official said.

It would have been funny if it wasn’t such a serious issue to see players from all the teams walk around with face masks to protect themselves at both the grounds. Team officials confirmed that all the players had been given masks as a precautionary measure and advised not to indulge in any outdoor activity.

Hyderabad captain S. Badrinath added that even brief warm-ups were difficult.

“There is a smoky, dusty feel in my mouth, the eyes are burning for everyone and even a short game of football left many gasping for breath. It is disappointing but there is little anyone can do about it,” Badrinath said.

Gujarat captain Parthiv Patel was equally disappointed.

“This is an unprecedented experience. I have never come across such weather ever. It was obviously tough for all the players.

“In fact, we had procured masks today. Rescheduling the matches is a good development because these points can prove crucial in the qualification process and there is a window.

“We are looking forward to playing Bengal at a later date,” he added.

Experienced Yashpal Singh, who has played a large part of his professional cricket in the capital as part of the Services team here, said he was surprised.

“I played my age groups cricket here, with Services also here. This is the first time things have become so bad in terms of pollution and visibility.

“The ball and players cannot be seen near the rope.

“If I as a resident of the city am finding it difficult, you can imagine how bad it must be for the visitors,” Yashpal, now playing for Tripura, said.