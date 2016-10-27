Siddharth sizzles, but Nagapattinam loses

S. Siddharth’s 146 went in vain as Nagapattinam lost to Salem by four wickets in the TNCA under-23 inter-district cricket tournament on Thursday. S.I. Vasudevan’s unbeaten 90 guided Salem home in an exciting chase.

Both teams qualified for the next stage.

The scores:

At Dharmapuri: Ramanathapuram 147 in 33.5 overs (J. Bharathkumar 27, K. Siddeshwaran four for 31, D.S. Lokeshkumar three for nine) lost to Dharmapuri 148 for eight in 35.3 overs (K. Siddeshwaran 38, S. Vigneshwaran three for 17).

Puducherry 237 in 49.3 overs (Thambiraj Ezhumalai 29, Prasanth 72, A. Mohammed Azarudeen 37, K. Sanjeev 31, N. Harish four for14) lost to Tiruvallur 240 for nine in 50 overs (R. Nandhagopal 37, Mitchell Anthony Mannays 59, N. Nithiyanandhan three for 37, S. Gunalan four for 40). Tiruvallur and Puducherry qualify.

At Kancheepuram: Kanyakumari 125 in 33 overs (T. Saran 28 n.o., A. Arun Kumar five for 24, P. Vignesh four for 32) lost to Sivaganga 128 for one in 15.1 overs (K. Kabin Sanjay 84 n.o., P. Vignesh 25 n.o.).

Namakkal 173 in 38.1 overs (R. Logesh 65, G. Vinodhkumar 32, B. Sathishkumar five for 27) lost to Kancheepuram 175 for seven in 46.4 overs (S. Santhosh Shiv 33, G. Vikram 32, M. Mangalnathan four for 32). Kancheepuram and Namakkal qualify.

At Nagapattinam: Nagapattinam 264 for four in 50 overs (J. Anthony Raj 66, S. Siddharth 146) lost to Salem 270 for six in 48.4 overs (M.S. Pramoth 28, S. Guru Raghavendran 67, N. Rikesh Kumar Sharma 29, S.I. Vasudevan 90 n.o.). Salem and Nagapattinam qualify.

At Pudukkottai: Coimbatore 248 for nine in 50 overs (T.K. Gowthamaraj 39, S. Dinesh Kumar 114 n.o., S. Sujay 33) bt Krishnagiri 175 in 45.2 overs (K. Gowtham Thamarai Kannan four for 17, M. Abhinav three for 41).

Pudukkottai 141 in 47.5 overs (J. Prabhakaran 36, B. Amal 31, S. Surya Prakash four for 21, S. Deenadhayalan three for 23) bt Erode 130 in 47.2 overs (R. Shankar 35, B. Vimal five for 33). Coimbatore and Krishnagiri qualify.

At Tiruchi: Cuddalore 304 in 47.1 overs (S. Santhanadevan 69, T. Alex Daniel 66, A. Mohammed Rafeek 51, R. Rajkumar 39, N. Baskaran 30, C. Santhosh Kumar five for 58) bt Karur 176 for nine in 50 overs (K. Meganathan 34, T. Arun Prasath 28, N. Baskaran three for 34).

Tiruchi 204 in 49.4 overs (V. Shibi Jawahar 57, K.M. Omprakash three for 54) bt Madurai 166 in 45.3 overs (P. Vignesh 46, Ayyanar Murthy 45, Hanoosh Vijayan three for 58). Tiruchi and Madurai qualify.

At Tiruvannamalai: Nilgiris 97 in 33.2 overs (G. Abilash 27, Stephen Wiig 29 n.o., A. Stanley Jebakumar three for 20, S. Mohideen Abbas four for 26) lost to Tuticorin 98 for four 19.1 overs (A. Sintha 38, R. Rohith Ram three for 31).

Thanjavur 113 in 35.2 overs (A.V.R. Rathnam 48, S. Krishnakumar five for 19) lost to Tiruvannamalai 114 for two in 20.5 overs (S. Selvaganapathi 39 n.o., S. Krishnakumar 33 n.o.). Tiruvannamalai and Tuticorin qualify.

At Tirunelveli: Dindigul 153 in 48.3 overs(S. Suraj Anton 40, M. Dhanpal 35,S. Bala Sundaram five for 19) lost to Tirunelveli 156 for five in 45.4 overs (K. Stephen 57 n.o., K. Aravind 49).

Vellore 285 for eight in 50 overs(J. Navin 80, E. Tamil Dhiliban 65 , S. Mathivanan three for 63) bt Perambalur 152 in 38.1 overs(E. Stalin 59, M. Arun Kumar four for 33, J. Navin three for 19). Vellore and Dindigul qualify.

At Theni: Villupuram 107 in 37.1 overs (S. Mohammed Azarudeen 27, S. Kaarthi four for 21, M. Selvakumar three for 21) lost to Tirupur 108 for two in 15.3 overs (G. Surender 26).

Theni 166 in 47.2 overs (Arun Kanna 57, S. Vijayan three for 47) lost to Tiruvarur 169 for five in 37.5 overs (K. Balaji 39, V. Barathwaj 37, Gowthaman 30 n.o., Kaviarasan 27 n.o.). Tirupur and Villupuram qualify.