Senior BCCI man responsible for major reform recommendations

It was after interacting with 74 people involved closely with the sport that the Justice R.M. Lodha Committee came up with its recommended reforms. The panel talked to former India captains, international and first class players, coaches, managers & administrators, journalists, authors, lawyers and club owners, Justice Mukul Mudgal for his knowledge on sports law, and the Sports Law & Policy Centre (Bengaluru) which prepared the analysis on Comparative Governance Practices in Sports for the committee.

The committee also prepared 135 questions and sought answers from stakeholders of the game.

Finally it acknowledged the assistance of the BCCI and its functionaries. The committee spoke to Shashank Manohar (former BCCI president), Ajay Shirke (present secretary), Amitabh Chaudhary (present joint secretary), Anirudh Chaudhry (present treasurer), Anurag Thakur (present president), Gautam Roy (present vice-president, BCCI), Rajeev Shukla (present IPL chairman), Ratnakar Shetty (former joint secretary), Sanjay Jagdale (former secretary and selector), Shivlal Yadav (former interim president, BCCI) and the late BCCI president, Jagmohan Dalmiya.

It has now come to light that a number of recommendations were actually proposed by a former State representative in the BCCI, and who is now a senior functionary in the BCCI.

People in the know say that it was this particular official who proposed that the Cricket Club of India (Mumbai) and National Cricket Club (Kolkata) be stripped of full member status. He also recommended the appointment of a government agency to monitor BCCI’s financial aspect, that the various committees be disbanded, that there was need for the one state, one member, one vote law to come into effect and that the election process needs to be streamlined.