Sandeep and Milind make merry

B. Sandeep scored his first Ranji double century and Chama Milind his maiden ton to help Hyderabad post a mammoth 580 for nine declared against Services on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Group C match here on Monday. In reply, Services was off to a confident start, scoring 77 for no loss at close of play.

The two left-handers — Sandeep (203 not out, 332b, 22x4, 3x6) and Milind (136, 208b, 18x4, 3x6) —strung together a massive 267-run stand for the eighth wicket which had the Services bowling on the mat.

Relishing the huge opportunity on a pitch which merited sensible stroke-selection, the duo demonstrated their efficacy with some excellent stroke-play.

Sandeep was more at ease playing square of the wicket, but always in control of his strokes. Milind was more aggressive and every time he stepped out, there was a touch of confidence as evident in his three massive sixes.

“My specific intent was not to give away my wicket. Just wanted to stay as long as possible,” a delighted Milind said on his first Ranji ton in his 21st game. “Yes, the focus shifts to my bowling and I am very keen to prove a point or two.”

Sandeep’s second century of the season served another reminder of his utility in the middle even as cramps restricted his movement in final phase of the innings.

Medium-pacer Raushan Raj was the most impressive with a five-wicket haul even as other Services bowlers struggled to find their rhythm.

The scores:

Hyderabad — 1st innings: Benjamin Thomas c Aanshul b Vikas 14, P. Akshath Reddy c Nakul b Raushan 64, B. Anirudh lbw b Raushan 49, S. Badrinath run out 0, Bavanaka Sandeep (not out) 203, Kolla Sumanth c Nakul b Raushan 0, Akash Bhandari c Aanshul b Raushan 4, Mehdi Hasan b Raj Bahadur 61, Chama Milind c Hathwala b Aanshul 136, Md. Siraj lbw b Raushan 6; Extras (b-23, lb-9, nb-4, w-7): 43; Total (for nine wickets decl. in 156.5 overs): 580.

Fall of wickets: 1-31, 2-137, 3-137, 4-137, 5-137, 6-141, 7-276, 8-543, 9-580.

Services bowling: Dinesh Pathania 37-1-94-0, Raushan Raj 27.5-6-73-5, Raj Bahadur 22-1-91-0, Azaruddin Bloch 21-2-87-0, Vikas Yadav 29-1-133-1, Aanshul Gupta 19-4-60-1, Rahul Singh 1-0-10-0.

Services — 1st innings: Aanshul Gupta retd. hurt 9, Nakul Verma (batting) 34, Ravi Chauhan (batting) 23; Extras: (w-5, b-5, lb-1): 11; Total: (for no loss in 20 overs): 77.

Hyderabad bowling: Ravi Kiran 6-1-21-0, Chama Milind 4-0-27-0, Md. Siraj 5-3-10-0, Balachander Anirudh 2-1-4-0, Mehdi Hasan 2-0-5-0, Akash Bhandari 1-0-4-0.