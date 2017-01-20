SC to appoint BCCI administrators on Jan 24

The Supreme court on Friday decided to announce the names of administrators for the cash-rich BCCI on January 24, even as it modified its earlier order by which a person having a cumulative tenure of nine years in any state association and BCCI would stand disqualified from holding any position in the apex cricket body.

The apex court’s modified order made it clear that the nine-year tenure of an office bearer in the state association or in the BCCI shall not be considered cumulatively.

A bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra directed that the names provided by senior advocates Anil Divan and Gopal Subramaniam, who have been appointed as amicus curiae to assist the court, for being appointed as BCCI administrators be kept secret.

The amicus were asked to suggest the names of persons who could be best suitable as administrators for BCCI.

The bench, also comprising justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, agreed to consider the plea of Railways, Services and Association of Universities which lost the full memberships status and were downgraded as associate members.

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for them, said that the judgement should be recalled and revisited as larger questions have not been answered.