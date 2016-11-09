SC to BCCI: Mind your language

The Supreme Court on Tuesday took offence at the BCCI bosses’ choice of language while corresponding with the former Chief Justice of India R.M. Lodha-led Committee. In one context, the board had said the panel’s objective is to protect Indian cricket and attain “salvation”.

“This is surely sarcasm. This is definitely an attempt to denigrate the august nature of the Committee which comprises a former Chief Justice of India and two retired Supreme Court judges.

“‘Salvation’ is a spiritual term,” the apex court amicus curiae and senior advocate Gopal Subramanium submitted before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India T.S. Thakur. “Yes, salvation is a spiritual term, no doubt,” senior advocate Kapil Sibal replied.

Mr. Sibal countered that it was next to impossible even to get to meet the Lodha Committee over issues. “They immediately say give us the undertaking [to comply with the Justice Lodha reforms], until then we will not meet you... this is the attitude,” he said.

“The next match [in the India-England Test series] after the Rajkot one is on November 17... How will we [BCCI] deal with it when the Committee is like this towards us?” Mr. Sibal complained.

“We will see how to deal with all that, but first, this kind of language is not good,” Chief Justice Thakur asserted.