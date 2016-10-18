Rhythm is the key, says Ashwin

After spinning India to another series win, with 27 wickets in the three-match series against New Zealand, and climbing to the top of the bowlers’ rankings, R. Ashwin said rhythm was the key to his success over the past year.

He was speaking during the launch of a diamond jewellery collection for men at Chennai Diamonds on Monday.

“The key thing is that my rhythm and action are falling in place. I have been trying to graph what is right and what is wrong for the past couple of years and understood that rhythm is very important.

“Sometimes it takes time to get into it. Even in this series it took time.”

Ashwin, who claimed his fourth man of the series award in as many engagements, is currently back home enjoying a well-earned break with 10 more Tests lined up over the next couple of months.

“I think I needed this break more than anybody else as I need to be really fresh,” said the 30-year old.

During the course of his exploits against the Kiwis, Ashwin became the second-fastest bowler to 200 wickets and when asked if reaching 300 by the end of the season would be his target, he said, “As of now I am not looking at any numbers or chasing any targets. I am just enjoying the space I am in.

“Sometimes when you are really doing well you do not think about it. If you think too much about it, you start losing out on enjoying the game. So, at the moment I am not really looking too far ahead.”

Another crucial aspect of Ashwin’s game over the last year that has helped the side has been his ability to get the better of star players like Kumar Sangakkara, A.B. de Villiers and recently Kane Williamson.

“Honestly, I am really lucky to be put aside these names. To have got the better of them so far is pleasing.

“I am going to come up against lot of good players in the coming few months. It could be very interesting and I hope I start off on a good note.

“I will do my homework and try to ensure that I stick to a good line and length and get my rhythm going. That is going to be the most important thing.”