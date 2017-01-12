Ranade pleads for more FC cricketers to be made members of MCA

Former Maharashtra cricketer Madhav Ranade has congratulated Justice R.M. Lodha and his committee for making radical recommendations to cleanse cricket in the country and thanked the Supreme Court for accepting the recommendations.

Ranade has been a member of the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) and a member of the managing committee since 1978 and a treasurer for ten years.

In a mail sent to the Committee he says: “At present our association has 95 members of which less than 10 are cricketers. In fact not a single international cricketer is a member of our association, which is a tragedy. My humble request to you and your committee is to rectify this grave injustice before asking the State to hold fresh elections as otherwise the new “eligible” members will be proxies of the present dispensation. The very purpose of the Hon. Supreme Court verdict to cleanse the system will be defeated.”

“I myself is not qualified to hold any post, but for the good of the association and cricket, I would like you to ensure that unsuitable people do not get elected because of the clout of the current dispensation. I would like to make a humble submission to ask your committee to ensure that most First Class cricketers are made members before fresh elections are called and the steering committee to form the players association in each State is formed on a priority basis. This will ensure that the rot ends now and the right people get elected to take the game forward.’’

In a mail sent to the BCCI CEO Rahul Johri, Ranade says: “Mr. Ajay Shirke resigned as a president (of the MCA) on the 6th of January 2017 and (he) still continues to attend the managing committee as a member and took active part in the appointments.’’

Ranade has also sought clarification from Johri about the legal position of the people who have completed three and nine years but were elected to the association’s committee after the Supreme Court removed Shirke as BCCI secretary.