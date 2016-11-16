Rahul smashes century as Karnataka continues domination

Karnataka dominated proceedings on the third day to leave Rajasthan in dire straits in their Ranji Trophy fixture here on Tuesday.

Sitting pretty on a 304-run lead at the start of play, Karnataka scored at a rapid rate to declare on 298 for six. In reply, Rajasthan slumped to 118 for six, miles adrift of the 525-run target.

In the morning session, K.L. Rahul cast aside any doubts surrounding his fitness with an electric 131-ball 106. Armed with a licence to go after the bowling, the opener struck 13 fours and four sixes to record his 12th first-class hundred.

He was gifted a reprieve, on 57, when Tanvir-ul-Haq put down a regulation catch at long-off. A mistimed pull brought his end, and shortly after the dismissal, Rahul left the venue to join the Indian squad at Visakhapatnam.

His partner R. Samarth (55, 60b, 11x4) could add only nine runs to his overnight score, but did manage to register his second fifty of the match. Robin Uthappa (39, 53b, 7x4, 1x6) and Mayank Agarwal (63, 80b, 6x4, 1x6) piled on the agony, before skipper Vinay Kumar declared around an hour after lunch.

Vinay and S. Arvind, wreckers-in-chief in the first essay, once again played havoc. Opener Manender Singh and one-drop Pranay Sharma both flashed outside off-stump to fall to the pacers, leaving the side at five for two.

Things did not get much better for Rajasthan, which lost a further four wickets with little to show for it. A complete lack of application was apparent for all to see, and the Karnataka bowlers made the most of it.

The scores:

Karnataka — 1st innings: 374.

Rajasthan — 1st innings: 148.

Karnataka — 2nd innings: R. Samarth c Gautam b Pankaj 55, K.L. Rahul c Mahipal b Deepak 106, Robin Uthappa lbw Bishnoi 39, Mayank Agarwal c Pranay b Bishnoi 63, Stuart Binny lbw Bishnoi 19, C.M. Gautam c Bist b Bishnoi 0, Shreyas Gopal (not out) 12, Extras (w-3, lb-1): 4; Total (for six wkts. in 62.1 overs declared): 298.

Fall of wickets: 1-98 (Samarth), 2-184 (Uthappa), 3-216 (Rahul), 4-266 (Binny), 5-266 (Gautam), 6-298 (Agarwal).

Rajasthan bowling: Tanvir ul-Haq 15-2-46-0, Pankaj Singh 10-3-39-1, Deepak Chahar 11-0-78-1, Rajesh Bishnoi 19.1-1-87-4, Salman Khan 1-0-19-0, Mahipal Lomror 6-0-28-0.

Rajasthan — 2nd innings: Manender Singh c Gautam b Vinay 0, Amit Gautam c Mayank b Arvind 9, Pranay Sharma c Gautam b Arvind 5, Mahipal Lomror c sub b Binny 11, Salman Khan c Suchith b Vinay 39, Chethan Bist b Vinay 24, Rajesh Bishnoi (not out) 14, Deepak Chahar (not out) 10; Extras (b-4, lb-2): 6; Total (for six wkts. in 33 overs): 118.

Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Manender), 2-5 (Pranay), 3-26 (Mahipal), 4-26 (Gautam), 5-67 (Bist), 6-102 (Salman).

Karnataka bowling: Vinay Kumar 9-1-45-3, S. Arvind 10-6-15-2, Stuart Binny 6-0-23-1, K. Gowtham 3-2-7-0, Shreyas Gopal 5-0-22-0.