Question mark over IPL bid process

Uncertanity surrounds the bidding process for the IPL’s media rights following Friday’s Supreme Court order.

The apex court has asked the Lodha committee to appoint an independent auditor to study BCCI’s tendering process of big financial matters.

Given this development it remains to be seen whether the BCCI, which has received 18 bids, begins the bid process as it intended to do on Tuesday.

May 22, 2020

