Prathyusha, Minnu restrict East

VIJAYAWADA: South Zone spinners Prathyusha (four for 51) and Minnu Mani (four of 47) restricted East Zone to 230 for nine in 100 overs at the end of the first day’s play of the two-day BCCI under-19 inter-zonal cricket tournament at Guntur on Thursday.

The scores:

East Zone 230 for nine in 100 overs (Rashmi Dey 75 n.o., Dipa Das 44, C. Prathyusha four for 51, Minnu Mani four for 47) vs South Zone.

Central Zone 134 in 48.4 overs (Sangeeta Kumawat 62, Manali Dakshini six for 60) vs West Zone 91 for one in 39 overs (R. Jemimah 56 n.o., Yashtika Bhatia 29).