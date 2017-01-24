Playing in India is tough, a rest before tour is welcome: David Warner

Australia’s player of the year David Warner has welcomed a rest before touring India next month, saying it’s tough preparing for subcontinental conditions.

Warner, who won back-to-back Allan Border medals on Monday night, has been excused from the three ODIs in New Zealand starting next week.

“We’re running ragged in the outfield ... we’re giving everything we can, and I’ve run as hard as I can for every ball,” the 30-year-old told reporters after the ceremony.

“So that does take its toll,” he noted.

Warner said he would fly out on February 5, “So I’ve got a bit of time at home which is great.”

“I’m grateful that you know Cricket Australia allowing me to get over some little niggles and having a little bit of rest at home to get me ready for India and there’s no excuses there.”

Australia has won Test and one-day series against Pakistan after losses to South Africa and a tough tour of Sri Lanka and Warner admitted to feeling the strain.

“I felt probably the first two especially one-dayers this series with Pakistan, I’ve felt quite, not lazy, but my feet weren’t moving,” he said.

“Sometimes they don’t move at all, but they were just quite fatigued.”

‘Need to be mentally tough in India’

“We are going to be working our backsides off physically and mentally as well before we even think about playing the game of cricket [in India],” the vice-captain said.

“That’s what gets you mentally tough and ready for those conditions. It’s not the wicket it’s not the opposition, the conditions. You’ve got the heat. Players that have been in India know how hard it is just to overcome that let alone the cricket itself. You’ve got to acclimatise.”

India plays the first Test against Australia at Pune from February 23.