Not at loggerheads with judiciary, says Thakur

BCCI president Anurag Thakur put up a brave front in the face of the Supreme Court order on Friday.

“I’ve always maintained that we have the highest respect for the judiciary. We have welcomed the Lodha Committee recommendations and we more than welcome them because we have nothing to hide. I’m very optimistic in my approach and I am sure some of the issues that we have requested for a re-look [at] would be addressed,” he told The Hindu.

He reiterated that the Board has brought in reforms. “I have repeatedly said we are open to reforms. We are not fighting against anyone. All I have been saying is that there is confusion regarding certain recommendations. I am sure a dialogue can be had in the interest of the game because they can have great implications on the structure of cricket in India,” Thakur added.

The Board has achieved many firsts in the last couple of years. Offering central contracts to women cricketers, hiking players’ match fee, appointing an ombudsman, CEO and CFO to promote transparency, and ear-marking Rs. 100 crore per year for social issues and fans’ interests, are some, Board officials pointed out.

“We have full faith in the judiciary and we are not at loggerheads. We see some practical problems in implementing the recommendations and we have conveyed the same to the Supreme Court,” Thakur said.