Need big 100s: Latham

The Kiwis will look for cohesion in what will be a do-or-die clash here on Wednesday.

“In cricket, you have to learn to adapt to different surfaces. I think we have not assessed ourselves well,” said Tom Latham, the most successful Kiwi batsman in the series so far (he has an aggregate of 186 runs).

Latham cited the example of Virat Kohli’s performance to emphasise where his team, especially its batting, has faltered so far.

“You need those big hundreds if you want to win. Look at what Virat [Kohli[ did the other night. He got into a [good] position and won the game [for India],” Latham said.

Latham also batted for former New Zealand captain Ross Taylor who has been struggling for form and also dropped a vital catch off Kohli in Mohali.

The Indian camp has few such problems. Hardik Pandya, who made a memorable ODI debut in Dharamshala, said he was learning a lot from captain M.S. Dhoni and Kohli. “Their batting and running between the wickets inspire,” he said.