Many BCCI members ignore Johri’s query

A majority of BCCI full members have decided not to heed CEO Rahul Johri’s letter seeking names of the latest office-bearers of the association. Full members have also been urged by other full members and ex-office-bearers not to respond to Johri’s request at the behest of the Lodha Committee that authored the reforms in cricket report. The CEO had sought the information after the Supreme Court’s order of January 2 and 3.

Upset by the Court’s directives and Johri’s letter, a former BCCI secretary said: “The Supreme Court order of January 3 has made it clear that the role of the Lodha Committee shall hereafter be confined to overall policy and direction on such matters as may be referred by this Court. So why should we respond to Johri’s letter because Gopal Sankaranarayanan (secretary to the Committee) has asked him to do. We are responsible people and understand what would happen for not complying with the Supreme Court order.”