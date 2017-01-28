Manjrekar’s act of indiscretion?

Can Sanjay Manjrekar’s act of introducing Amitabh Choudhary as the “honorary joint secretary of the BCCI,” at the presentation ceremony of the opening India-England Twenty20 match at Kanpur on Thursday amount to contempt of Supreme Court?

According to legal sources who are part of the reform process, “It could easily be seen as a contempt of the Court. Such a reference appears as an attempt to mislead the people present, since he was no longer eligible to hold the post after the Supreme Court order. In any case, the norm pertaining to the ‘three-year cooling off period’ keeps Mr. Choudhary out of the BCCI in the near future.”

Choudhary could have been part of the presentation party in his capacity as a former office-bearer of the Board. But those who decided the composition of the presentation party did not find it necessary to correctly mention Choudhary’s ‘status’ on the paper from which Manjrekar read out the names.

In fact, even the BCCI website no longer mentions the names of its office-bearers after its president and secretary were removed from their posts by the Supreme Court. But for those watching closely, it is no secret that some officials in the BCCI are still trying to hang on to their posts, in utter defiance of the Supreme Court order.

It may be recalled that after accepting the recommendations of the Lodha Committee, the Supreme Court ruled that several office-bearers, both at the State level as well as the BCCI, were ineligible to hold their posts, if they had already served a total of nine years in office.

After the disqualification of office-bearers who did not fulfil the norms set under the recommendations, Lodha Committee made it clear that the BCCI’s administrative staff would work under the supervision of its CEO Rahul Johri to carry out the day-to-day functioning of the Board.

Frantic activities

Meanwhile, there appears frantic activities among the associations to identity the eligible candidates, as asked by the Court, for the Apex Council.

Several associations, including Punjab and Uttar Pradesh have already taken steps to fall in line with the recommendations pertaining to the eligibility of the office-bearers. In Delhi, Chetan Chauhan has quit since he has already attained the age of 70. In Hyderabad, elections have already been held under Court’s supervision. The results are awaited.