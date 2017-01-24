Making a statement

Ever since Wriddhiman Saha suffered a hamstring injury during the second Test against England, Parthiv Patel has taken his place and acquitted himself well.

Saha therefore had much more to prove than just match-fitness in the Irani Cup. And the diminutive Bengal ’keeper made a real statement with his unbeaten 123. For most part, especially against the medium-pacers, Saha stood outside the crease to negate the swing and counter-attacked.

“That was the plan,” said Saha, fresh from a quick ice-bath after the fourth day’s play. “In the first-innings, wickets were lost to the moving ball. I had decided and even told others that I will attack initially.

“That worked and then the bowlers started pitching it shorter, which reduces the chances of lbw and bowled.”

Much like Parthiv, Saha tried his best to tone down the ‘Parthiv vs. Saha’ angle.

“Whenever I play, I don’t think about playing for India if I perform well. I keep playing freely. He is also trying his best, I am also trying. Whoever is selected will play,” Saha said.

“Even if you ask him, he will say there’s no competition.”