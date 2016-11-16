Lokeshwar makes unbeaten 52

CUTTACK: S. Lokeshwar’s unbeaten 52 helped Tamil Nadu to end day two on 147 for three in its second innings, after Odisha was bowled out for 177 in its first innings in their Cooch Behar Trophy u-19 cricket clash here on Tuesday.

Aakash Ch. Nayak top-scored with 46 for Odisha, while R.S. Jaganath Srinivas picked up four for 60 for Tamil Nadu.

At Alappuzha, Uttar Pradesh tightened its grip over Kerala at the SD College ground.

After bundling out the host for a paltry 70 in the first innings, Uttar Pradesh didn’t enforce the follow-on. Uttar Pradesh increased its lead to 357 after scoring 187 for two at stumps on the second day.

At Shivamogga, Madhya Pradesh secured the first innings lead over Karnataka on a rain-curtailed day.

From the overnight score of 45 for no loss, Madhya Pradesh surpassed the host’s 198 and reached 241 for three with opener Siddharth Patidar making 90.

The task of putting Karnataka on the mat will, however, be Rahul Chandrol’s (65 batting) and Sanket Shrivastava’s (36 batting).

At Dibrugarh, Assam restricted Andhra to 126 in 50 overs to clinch the first innings lead of 66 runs.

The scores (day two): At Cuttack: Tamil Nadu 255 & 147 for three in 37 overs (S. Lokeshwar 52 batting, R.S. Jaganath Srinivas 39 batting) vs Odisha 177 in 62.5 overs (Aakash Ch. Nayak 46, Anurag Kanojia 36, R.S. Jaganath Srinivas four for 60, S. Kishan Kumar three for nine).

At Alappuzha: Uttar Pradesh 240 & 187 for two in 49 overs (Abhishek Goswami 90 batting, Sagar Motwani 64) vs Kerala 70 in 44.4 overs (Anand Krishnan 32, Vineet Panwar four for 19).

At Shivamogga: Karnataka 198 vs Madhya Pradesh 241 for three in 83.5 overs (Siddharth Patidar 90, Rahul Chandrol 65 batting, Sanket Shrivastava 36 batting).

At Dibrugarh: Assam 192 & 179 for eight in 70 overs (Abhishek Thakuri 48, Girinath Reddy three for 31) vs Andhra 126 in 50 overs (D.G.J. Chaitanya 30, Rahul Singh five for 40, Mukhtar Hussain three for 30). — Sports Bureau