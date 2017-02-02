Kohli and I plotted Morgan dismissal, says Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal’s dismissal of Eoin Morgan with a googly hastened the end of the visitor’s chase on Wednesday.

From here, the Englishmen lost another seven wickets for the addition of just eight runs. Chahal took six for 25 — the best for an Indian in Twenty20 internationals — and claimed the Man-of-the-match and Man-of-the-series awards.

The 26-year-old said he plotted Morgan’s end with the help of Virat Kohli. “The way Morgan was batting — he could have scored more runs from my over. I had to come up with something special. Kohli and I had planned to bowl on the off-stump. I continued the same plan for the next two overs and it delivered results,” said Chahal. The leggie, who represents Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, stated that the Chinnaswamy Stadium feels like a home ground. “Whenever I come to Bangalore. You may go for runs because it’s a small ground, but at the same time, you have more scope to get wickets,” he said.

The Haryana cricketer, whose incredible two-over second spell yielded five wickets for six runs, added, “Mishy bhai (Amit Mishra) varied his pace pretty well. He was getting a lot of turn, which gave me confidence. I planned my second spell watching Mishy bhai bowl.”