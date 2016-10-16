Kishan and Tiwary take the fight to Karnataka

Short in height but big in terms of potential. Ishan Kishan would be a name the bowlers would have to contend with on the circuit in the years to come. His second first class century on Saturday, built on amazing self-confidence, was a precursor to impending batting exploits in the season ahead.

Kishan rocked at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex here on Saturday. “Incredible talent,” gushed Karnataka coach J. Arun Kumar as the Jharkhand youngster carried the fight into the final day with an unbeaten knock of 118 (148b, 13x4, 5x6).

In reply to Karnataka’s first innings score of 577 for six declared, Jharkhand was 309 for six with Kishan in raging form.

Jharkhand, nine without loss overnight, ran into early trouble when Shiv Gautam failed to add to his score. Virat Singh left cheaply too but Anand Singh and Saurabh Tiwary added 66 runs for the third wicket before Stuart Binny provided the breakthrough.

It was threatening to become a one-sided contest when Karnataka took Jharkhand’s fourth wicket and that too of the talented Ishank Jaggi.

Tiwary is gifted batsman but a huge under-achiever. His frame suggests a lethargic presence but not when he has a bat; not when he eyes a second run; and certainly not when he picks a loose ball early.

Tiwary can be a pleasure to watch since he possesses most strokes. He can belt the ball with finesse and pick ones and boundaries with ridiculous ease. He loves to make a point to the bowler and there were many instances when he dismissed a good ball with the nonchalance of a veteran.

Jharkhand had its best moments when Tiwary and the 18-year-old Kishan got together and played some rousing strokes. Kishan played the lead role after Tiwary was run out at 91 (163b, 6x4, 3x6).

What stood out in Kishan’s knock was his positive energy at the crease. He did not compromise with his penchant to play shots and some of his sixes landed well beyond the boundary. He went berserk when he realised it was his responsibility to garner runs.

“Kishan batted with lot of ease and played strokes of authority. I was very impressed,” noted Arun Kumar.

“All I did was played with confidence. I looked to push the fielders back and just attacked. That’s my game,” said Kishan.

It is a nice game and Kishan emerged the star of the day to keep the final day’s interest alive even though Karnataka is 268 runs ahead.

The scores:

Karnataka —1st innings: 577 for six decl.

Jharkhand —1st innings: Shiv Gautam c Mayank b Mithun 1, Anand Singh c (sub) Hoysala b Binny 45, Virat Singh c Gautam b Gopal 10, Saurabh Tiwary run out 91, Ishank Jaggi c & b Mithun 18, Ishan Kishan (batting) 118, Kaushal Singh c Gautam b Gowtham 5, Shahbaz Nadeem (batting) 13; Extras (b-6, lb-1, nb-1): 8; Total (for six wkts. in 96 overs): 309.

Fall of wickets: 1-9, 2-34, 3-100, 4-136, 5-208, 6-215.

Karnataka bowling: R. Vinay Kumar 2.3-1-3-0, Abhimanyu Mithun 16-8-54-2, Stuart Binny 17.3-2-48-1, K. Gowtham 27-9-79-1, Shreyas Gopal 24-1-96-1, Karun Nair 8-1-17-0, R. Samarth 1-0-5-0.