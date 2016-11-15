Karnataka shot out for 198

Madhya Pradesh shot Karnataka out for 198 on the opening day of their clash in the Cooch Behar Trophy (under-19) cricket tournament at Shivamogga. In response, the visiting side was 45 without loss at stumps on Monday.

Karnataka would have been in a worse situation if not for a vital 71 from Sujay Sateri. The wicketkeeper-batsman walked in after the host had collapsed from 73 for two to 73 for five in the space of 4.4 overs. He then steadied the ship with his half-century, adding 55 runs for the sixth wicket with K. Abheet.

The scores:

Karnataka 198 in 74.2 overs (Sujay Sateri 71, Dev Padikkal 38) vs Madhya Pradesh 45 for no loss in 13 overs (Siddharth Patidar 25 batting).