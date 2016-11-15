Cricket

Karnataka shot out for 198

Madhya Pradesh shot Karnataka out for 198 on the opening day of their clash in the Cooch Behar Trophy (under-19) cricket tournament at Shivamogga. In response, the visiting side was 45 without loss at stumps on Monday.

Karnataka would have been in a worse situation if not for a vital 71 from Sujay Sateri. The wicketkeeper-batsman walked in after the host had collapsed from 73 for two to 73 for five in the space of 4.4 overs. He then steadied the ship with his half-century, adding 55 runs for the sixth wicket with K. Abheet.

The scores:

Karnataka 198 in 74.2 overs (Sujay Sateri 71, Dev Padikkal 38) vs Madhya Pradesh 45 for no loss in 13 overs (Siddharth Patidar 25 batting).

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 18, 2020 10:23:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/Karnataka-shot-out-for-198/article16447865.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY