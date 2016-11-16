It’s the Yadavs’ day out at Mysuru

For the second time in three days, the Yadav & Yadav show hogged the limelight as the Ranji Trophy Group A tie between champion Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh headed into a potentially nail-biting last day’s play at the at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground.

Despite being teammates at Kolkata Knight Riders, Suryakumar Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav are fierce rivals. And the two, just like on the opening day, stamped their authority for their teams on Tuesday. While Kuldeep pegged Mumbai back with consistent strikes through the middle-order, Suryakumar’s 90 helped Mumbai post 286 in its second innings and set UP a stiff target of 295.

At stumps on Day Three, UP was 43 for one, with Shardul Thakur having accounted for seasoned opener Tanmay Srivastava for a second single-digit score. Had Shreyas Iyer not dropped a regulation of Samarth Singh, who came in at No. 3, at first slip off Thakur, Mumbai could have taken a firm grip on the match.

When Suryakumar took guard in the third over of the day — after Akhil Herwadkar failing to make a reprieve by Bhuvneshwar Kumar count in the opening over and perishing in Ankit Rajpoot’s next —Mumbai was 60 for three, a total lead of 68. When Shreyas lofted left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar to Rinku Singh at widish mid-off in the 11th over, it was imperative for Suryakumar to ensure Mumbai set UP a reasonable target.

Surya responded, just the way he did in the first innings, and bailed the team out along with Abhishek Nayar, promoted ahead of captain Aditya Tare and Siddhesh Lad. The duo added 75 runs before lunch, with Surya crossing his second fifty of the match just before the break.

Minutes after lunch, the other Yadav took over with twin breakthroughs in the same over. The chinaman bowler first trapped left-handed Nayar with one that turned into him and three balls hence, found Tare stranded with a skidder.

Suryakumar then had a 62-run association with crisis man Siddhesh Lad. While the former continued to play risk-free strokes, the latter’s six over covers off Kuldeep was the stand-out stroke of the day. Kuldeep, however, brought UP back into the game with a stunning catch at point, diving to his left, to give Bhuvneshwar his first wicket of the match.

Thakur then played an entertaining 48-run knock, which included crisp drives off pacers and lofted strokes off spinners, to help Suryakumar enter the 90s for the second time. But Suryakumar again missed out on a century as his patient knock was cut short by a sharp catch in the first slip off Saurabh just after tea.

The scores:

Mumbai — 1st innings: 233

Uttar Pradesh — 1st innings: 225

Mumbai — 2nd innings: Akhil Herwadkar c Dwivedi b Rajpoot 19, Kaustubh Pawar c Umang b Rajpoot 29, Aditya Dhumal c Umang b Kuldeep 0, Shreyas Iyer c Rinku b Saurabh Kumar 18, Suryakumar Yadav c Umang b Saurabh 90, Abhishek Nayar lbw b Kuldeep 39, Aditya Tare lbw b Kuldeep 0, Siddhesh Lad c Kuldeep b Bhuvneshwar 35, Shardul Thakur lbw b Saurabh 48, Tushar Deshpande b Bhuvneshwar 3, Vishal Dabholkar (not out) 0; Extras (b-4, lb-1): 5; Total (in 98.4 overs): 286.

Fall of wickets: 1-47, 2-48, 3-60, 4-79, 5-160, 6-160, 7-22, 8-279, 9-286.

Uttar Pradesh bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 23-7-53-2, Ankit Rajpoot 17-3-54-2, Saurabh Kumar 20.4-7-48-3, Imtiaz Ahmed 9-3-28-0, Kuldeep Yadav 18-1-77-3, Shivam Chaudhary 8-2-17-0, Umang Sharma 3-2-4-0.

Uttar Pradesh — 2nd innings: Tanmay Srivastava lbw Thakur 6, Shivam Chaudhary (batting) 28, Samarth Singh (batting) 7; Extras (lb-1, nb -1): 2; Total (for one wkt. in 14 overs): 43.

Fall of wicket: 1-6.

Mumbai bowling: Shardul Thakur 6-3-16-1, Tushar Deshpande 4-0-15-0, Abhishek Nayar 2-0-6-0, Aditya Dhumal 2-1-5-0.