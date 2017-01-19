Indrajith scores second double century of season

B. Indrajith hit his second successive double century of the season (213, 204b, 26x4, 3x6), and added 122 runs for the fifth wicket with R. Prasanna (46) as Vijay CC made 548 against Jolly Rovers on day two of the second round elite group TNCA first division cricket league at IIT-Chemplast on Wednesday.

Malolan Rangarajan chipped in with an unbeaten 65 (82b, 6x4). For Rovers, left-arm paceman Prasanth Parameswaran picked up four wickets.

In reply, Jolly Rovers rode on M. Shahrukh Khan’s unbeaten 98 (127b, 14x4, 3x6) to reach 176 for three.

Washington Sundar shines

At SSN College, M.S. Washington Sundar’s 101 (273b, 11x4, 2x6) took Globe Trotters to 328 against Young Stars, for whom S. Ashwath starred with five for 69 — his second five-wicket haul of the season.

Shijit hits century

At CPT-IP, P. Shijit Chandran (110, 215b, 10x4, 2x6) and Abhishek Tanwar (60, 99b, 7x4, 1x6) put on 100 runs for the eighth wicket as Alwarpet scored 408 versus India Pistons. In reply, Pistons was bowled out for 115, giving Alwarpet a 293-run first innings lead. G.V. Vignesh of Pistons was absent hurt with a shoulder injury and did not bat. Following on, Pistons was 44 for five at stumps.

Jagadeesan bats well

Pradosh Ranjan Paul (16), hit 146 (14x4, 1x6) — his maiden ton in the league — and put on 196 for the second wicket with N. Jagadeesan (113, 161b, 8x4, 2x6) to help Grand Slam reach 328 for four against CromBest on day one of the first round plate group match.

Off-spinner M. Shanmugham picked up five for 77 to help IOB restrict Triplicane SC to 267 for six at the Murugappa ground.

The scores:

Elite group (round two, day two): At SSN: Globe Trotters 328 in 100.1 overs (X. Thalaivan Sargunam 35, K. Shri Vasudeva Dass 52, M.S. Washington Sundar 101, Y. Venugopala Rao 64, S. Ashwath five for 69, R. Rohit three for 85) vs Young Stars 210 in 69.5 overs (R. Nilesh Subramanian 33, R. Arun Balaji 37, J. Gowjith Subash 58, Basil Thambi four for 88, M.S. Washington Sundar three for 27).

At CPT-IP: Alwarpet 408 in 116.3 overs (M. Kamalesh 62, Anand Subramanian 79, P. Shijit Chandran 110, Abhishek Tanwar 60, M. Prabhu five for 142) vs India Pistons 115 in 37.2 overs (S. Harish Kumar 34, R. Sai Kishore four for 28) & 44 for five in 16 overs (V. Ganga Sridhar Raju 34 batting, P. Sakthi four for five).

At IIT-Chemplast: Vijay 548 in 133.5 overs (B. Aparajith 148, B. Indrajith 213, R. Prasanna 46, Malolan Rangarajan 65 n.o., Prasanth Parameswaran four for 129) vs Jolly Rovers 176 for three in 42 overs (M. Shahrukh Khan 98 batting).

Plate group (round one, day one): At Murugappa: Triplicane SC 267 for six in 91 overs (D. Rohit 60, G. Chiranjeevi 75, T. Selva Ganapathy 52 batting, M. Shanmugham five for 77) vs IOB. Toss: IOB.

At VB Nest: Grand Slam 328 for four in 91 overs (N. Jagadeesan 113, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 146) vs CromBest. Toss: CromBest.

At MAC: AG’s Office 224 in 76.4 overs (N.S. Chaturved 58, P. Francis Rokins 56, R. Karthik Adithya 35, J. Vignesh four for 68, R. Divakar three for 34) vs. UFCC (T. Nagar) 25 for no loss in 11 overs. Toss: AG’s Office.