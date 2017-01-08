Hyderabad tells BCCI that it cannot host Test against Bangladesh

In a startling development that has shocked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has expressed its inability to stage the one-off Test match against Bangladesh from February 8 to 12 at the Uppal ground. The HCA has apparently cited lack of funds as the reason for withdrawing.

In another development the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has told the BCCI that it cannot host the two under-19 Test matches between India and England at Chennai that was scheduled from February 13 to 16 and from February 21 to 24.

The BCCI had scheduled five ODI matches against England under-19 in Mumbai and two Test matches in Chennai so that the team can depart home from there.

The TNCA communication was received by the BCCI on the day the junior national selection committee chose probables for the seven-match series against England under-19.

A senior BCCI office bearer, deposed by the Supreme Court order of January 3, had said that there is a possibility of full member associations not offering venues for BCCI's matches.

A Cricket Australia team is scheduled to visit to the four Test match venues (Pune, Ranchi, Bangalore and Dharamsala) where Australia will play Test matches in Feb.-March. The BCCI is keeping its fingers crossed.