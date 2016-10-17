Harbhajan, Ashwin clear air on Twitter

Ravichandran Ashwin and Harbhajan Singh on Monday sought to clear the air around the “pitch debate” via micro-blogging site Twitter showing mutual respect and appreciation for each other.

During the Indore Test, Harbhajan had tweeted in response to one of his followers: “Kumble and my test wicket count would have been something else if we got wickets like last 4 years we playing on.”

This led to media asking questions to skipper Virat Kohli on the pitch debate.

Ashwin took to Twitter trying to stop speculations about his alleged differences with Harbhajan. The senior off-spinner also clarified that his comments were not against him.

“@harbhajan_singh has been an inspiration nd I started bowling off spin only after seeing the 2001 series.This banter going on is unhealthy,” India’s premier strike bowler at the moment tweeted. “By pitting players against each other we aren’t going to gain anything but just a juicy headline.Lets respect ppl and keep the game healthy,” he further tweeted.

In his response, Harbhajan tweeted:“Dear got nothing against you. For some reasons my words are misconstrued. Wish you nothing but the best ?? Keep the flag high! God bless.”

Ashwin is going through a purple patch in his career having reached a coveted milestone of fastest 200 wickets amongst Indians.