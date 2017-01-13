HCA elections: Azhar submits clarifications

Former India captain Mohd. Azharuddin, who has filed his nomination for the Hyderabad Cricket Association president’s post, submitted a list of clarifications to the queries posed by returning officer K. Rajeev Reddy here on Thursday.

“The RO sent a mail late last [Wednesday] evening seeking my view on whether the BCCI had lifted the ban imposed in the wake of the alleged match-fixing scandal. I submitted the judgement copy of the High Court (2012) which set aside the ban,” Azharuddin told The Hindu.

“I pointed out to him that since the BCCI had not contested the judgement within the three-month mandatory period, the ban stands lifted and there was no need for any formal communication in this regard.

“National Cricket Club secretary D. Christophlys also submitted a letter to the RO stating that I am eligible to contest as I happen to be a member of the HCA by virtue of being a former international cricketer, as per the Justice Lodha panel recommendations,” Azharuddin said.

“My club secretary also pointed out that since I was denied the nomination form, I had to file it on behalf of the club.”

Azharuddin welcomed the High Court order on Wednesday which stated that the on-going election process must be completed, but stayed the announcement of results. The elections are scheduled to be held on January 17.

“Once the court order is out, everyone has to accept it and we respect it with all humility,” Azharuddin said.

Three issues

The returning officer said that he had sought clarifications on three issues — whether the BCCI had officially lifted the ban on Azharuddin, whether he has the right to participate and vote in the elections representing the National Cricket Club.

“Azhar had submitted a list of documents presenting his case to me. I will scrutinise all of them before taking a final call on declaring the list of contestants in the fray on Friday evening for the various posts,” Rajeev Reddy said.

It may be noted that Azharuddin filed the nomination on behalf of National CC, which supported his bid.