Cooch Behar Trophy Cricket

Goa takes first innings lead

Goa, in reply to Andhra’s 267, made 325 in 87.4 overs thanks to half-centuries by Suyash Prabhudesai (89), Deepraj Gaonkar (67) and Parab (54) in the four–day Cooch Behar u-19 fixture here on Sunday.

Jharkhand in command

In Bengaluru, Ayan Chaudhari (five for 30) and Vikram Vinayak (three for 34) put Jharkhand in a commanding position against Karnataka. Ayan and Vikram helped their side dismiss Karnataka for a paltry 111.

The scores:

At Ongole: Andhra 267 and 27 for one in 10 overs vs. Goa 325 in 87.4 overs (Suyash Prabhudesai 89, Deepraj Gaonkar 67, H. Parab 54, Nihal 36, M. Harishankar Reddy five for 70, P. Girinath Reddy three for 86).

At Bengaluru: Jharkhand 236 and 83 for one in 23 overs (Vivek Kumar 55 batting) vs Karnataka 111 in 72.1 overs (Shivakumar 42, S.S. Sateri 27, Ayan Chaudhari five for 30, Vikram Vinayak three for 34).

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 10, 2020 4:37:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/Goa-takes-first-innings-lead/article16438345.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY