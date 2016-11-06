Goa takes first innings lead

Goa, in reply to Andhra’s 267, made 325 in 87.4 overs thanks to half-centuries by Suyash Prabhudesai (89), Deepraj Gaonkar (67) and Parab (54) in the four–day Cooch Behar u-19 fixture here on Sunday.

In Bengaluru, Ayan Chaudhari (five for 30) and Vikram Vinayak (three for 34) put Jharkhand in a commanding position against Karnataka. Ayan and Vikram helped their side dismiss Karnataka for a paltry 111.

The scores:

At Ongole: Andhra 267 and 27 for one in 10 overs vs. Goa 325 in 87.4 overs (Suyash Prabhudesai 89, Deepraj Gaonkar 67, H. Parab 54, Nihal 36, M. Harishankar Reddy five for 70, P. Girinath Reddy three for 86).

At Bengaluru: Jharkhand 236 and 83 for one in 23 overs (Vivek Kumar 55 batting) vs Karnataka 111 in 72.1 overs (Shivakumar 42, S.S. Sateri 27, Ayan Chaudhari five for 30, Vikram Vinayak three for 34).