Give us breathing space, we’ll find a way: Srinivasan

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) will soon hold an executive committee meeting where the Lodha panel recommendations are likely to be accepted.

There was some ambiguity on Monday whether the State associations also came under the ambit of the Supreme Court order on the nine-year cumulative term, of each stint not exceeding three years and the cooling-off period of 36 months.

But then, Justice Thakur clarified on Tuesday that the above restrictions applied to the State associations as well.

This would mark the end of TNCA president N. Srinivasan’s tenure in office. It would be the conclusion of an eventful career that saw him become BCCI president and ICC chief.

TNCA secretary K.S. Viswanathan will also have to make way since he has served more than nine years in office.

Asked for his reaction, N. Srinivasan told The Hindu, “Please give some breathing space to the TNCA to find a way. We will find a way.”

There are already some names doing the rounds for the president’s post. Among them are H.R. Srinivasan (Take Solutions) and Srinivasa Raju (C.H. Robinson).

Srinivasan may have a conflict of interest issue to cope with since Take Solutions has a stake in the TNPL franchise, Dindigul Dragons. The others in contention for the top posts are former India cricketers, L. Sivaramakrishnan and V.B. Chandrasekar.

However, Chandrasekar, too, could face a conflict of interest. He is a co-owner of TNPL franchise VB Tiruvallur Veerans. If he sells his stake, then Chandrasekar will be among the leading candidates.

Former Tamil Nadu and South Zone all-rounder D. Vasu is among those in the fray for the secretary’s post.

Once the executive committee finalises the list of names, these will have to be ratified in the TNCA’s special general meeting. Among the present TNCA office-bearers, vice-presidents K. Murali and G. Bhaskaran and assistant secretary S. Martin Raj are well placed since they are only in the first year of their maiden term in office.

TNCA joint secretary R.I. Palani, in his fourth year in office, and treasurer V.P. Narasimham, in his eighth, could be allowed to complete their terms that would conclude at the AGM this year. The cooling-off period could start only after this.

Vice-presidents P.S. Raman and Kalpathi Aghoram, in their seventh years, could also be permitted to serve till the AGM. After this, the cooling off period would begin for them.