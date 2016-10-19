Decision on BCCI plea against Lodha panel deferred

The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred taking a decision on a review petition filed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), seeking a review of its July 18 verdict upholding the Justice R.M. Lodha Committee report for reforms in cricket administration.

The petition was listed before Chief Justice of India T.S. Thakur and Justice S.A. Bobde at 1.50 p.m. in their chambers. Both judges are part of the seven-judge Constitution Bench which began hearing the Hindutva judgment appeals on whether religion can be used to garner electoral gains.

A decision on the petition has been deferred by two weeks.

The BCCI has sought a review of the judgment delivered by a Bench led by Chief Justice Thakur and wants a five-judge Constitution Bench to hear its review petition. The Board does not want Chief Justice Thakur to be part of the Review Bench.

This review petition had followed legal advice rendered by former Supreme Court judge Justice Markandey Katju in his interim report to the Board that the July 18 verdict smacked of judicial overreach and was thus unconstitutional.

The BCCI has contended that the judgment was “unreasoned” and “seeks to frame legislative measures for a private autonomous society in a field already occupied by legislations, both parliamentary and State.”