Dav Whatmore sets up Academy of Cricketing Excellence in SRASSC

Noted coach and former international cricketer Dav Whatmore tied up with Sri Ramachandra Arthroscopy and Sports Science Centre (SRASSC), to launch an Academy of Cricketing Excellence, here on Wednesday.

Based at the sprawling Sports Medicine Centre of the Sri Ramachandra University, the academy has several pitches, indoor practice facilities, bowling machines, a bio-mechanical centre and modern fitness training equipment.

It will be open to men and women and be available for individual players, clubs, teams and academies from India and overseas for different durations at various times of the year.

Whatmore said: “I will be here full time from March. I will not be flying in and flying out. It will be a full-fledged global cricket academy.

“We will be getting former cricketers from abroad for specialist coaching programmes.”

S. Arumugam, Director, SRASSC, said the academy will provide plenty of avenues to aspiring cricketers. — Special Correspondent