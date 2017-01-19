Cricket

Dav Whatmore sets up Academy of Cricketing Excellence in SRASSC

Noted coach and former international cricketer Dav Whatmore tied up with Sri Ramachandra Arthroscopy and Sports Science Centre (SRASSC), to launch an Academy of Cricketing Excellence, here on Wednesday.

Based at the sprawling Sports Medicine Centre of the Sri Ramachandra University, the academy has several pitches, indoor practice facilities, bowling machines, a bio-mechanical centre and modern fitness training equipment.

It will be open to men and women and be available for individual players, clubs, teams and academies from India and overseas for different durations at various times of the year.

Whatmore said: “I will be here full time from March. I will not be flying in and flying out. It will be a full-fledged global cricket academy.

“We will be getting former cricketers from abroad for specialist coaching programmes.”

S. Arumugam, Director, SRASSC, said the academy will provide plenty of avenues to aspiring cricketers. — Special Correspondent

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 17, 2020 10:26:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/Dav-Whatmore-sets-up-Academy-of-Cricketing-Excellence-in-SRASSC/article17056956.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY