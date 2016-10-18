Bravo delays Pakistan’s victory push

Darren Bravo cracked a fighting century to lead West Indies’ fight against Pakistan on the fifth and final day in the first day-night Test in Dubai on Monday.

The left-hander was unbeaten on 102 for his eighth hundred — fifth in Asia and seven away from home — as West Indies finished at 232 for six at dinner on a weary final day pitch at the Dubai stadium.

Pakistan had taken the second new ball with West Indies 224 for six and Bravo needing four for his hundred. Bravo smashed an uppish drive off paceman Mohammad Amir’s first ball to backward point boundary to complete his magnificent hundred after 329-minutes of defiance.

He has so far hit nine boundaries and a six to frustrate Pakistan which is looking to take a lead in the three-match series. Skipper Jason Holder was unbeaten on eight as West Indies still was 114 runs short of an unlikely win in the remaining 38 overs.

Bravo put up his best resistance during a 77-run stand for the fifth wicket with Roston Chase (35).

Chase, famous for his 137 not out at Jamaica which helped West Indies draw a Test against India in July this year, gave full support to Bravo as the duo frustrated Pakistan.

Pakistan’s hopes rested on leg-spinner Yasir Shah who was not at his best despite good turn on offer. He finally got his first wicket when he bowled Chase from across his feet. Paceman Wahab Riaz then dismissed Shane Dowrich for nought to leave West Indies at 194 for six.

West Indies resumed at 95 for two and was instantly in trouble when Amir had Marlon Samuels caught behind for four with the first ball of the day. Jermaine Blackwood (15) helped Bravo take the total to 116 when left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz trapped him leg-before, a decision Pakistan only got on referral.

Pakistan did not get what was expected from Shah in the first session as he bowled faster rather than giving flight to the ball.

The remaining two Tests will be played in Abu Dhabi (October 21-25) and Sharjah (October 30-November 3).