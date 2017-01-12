Indore: Up against a blazing start to Mumbai’s second innings, Gujarat resorted to negative tactics to keep itself in the game on day three of their Ranji Trophy final here on Thursday. The post-lunch session at the Holkar Stadium, saw Gujarat’s seamers sending down deliveries close to the return crease after Mumbai openers Prithvi Shaw and left-hander Akhil Herwadkar scored 51 off the first 44 balls.

Beginning its second innings after bowling out Gujarat in 64 minutes and an exact 100 runs in deficit, Shaw seemed to be in tearing hurry to wipe out the arrears. It was Shaw’s uninhibited stroke-play that compelled Gujarat skipper Parthiv Patel to pack the off-side with seven fielders, with three in catching positions in the arc between cover and point.

Shaw toyed with the Gujarat attack — his 44 off 35 balls included eight boundaries — before falling to a dreadful shot. He followed Herwadkar, who himself guided a short ball into the safe hands of Samit Gohil in the slip cordon.

Post this, it was left to Mumbai’s third-wicket pair in Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav to negotiate the negative line adopted by Gujarat. Their watchful effort for 21 minutes short of four hours took Mumbai to 208 for three wickets in 67 overs at stumps, with Shreyas the third victim to medium-pacer Chintan Gaja; though his victims were mostly due to the batsmen’s folly than his guile.

The dot balls — 96 faced by Shreyas and 148 by Yadav — was ample reflection of Gujarat’s sustained run-denying strategy.

After the day’s play, Mumbai coach Chandrakant Pandit ordered nets for Siddhesh Lad and Vijay Gohil. Mumbai would look to set a target close to 300 and give its bowlers sufficient time to dismiss Gujarat in the fourth innings when spinners Vishal Dabholkar and Vijay Gohil could come into play.

The Gujarat seamers in R.P. Singh, Rush Kalaria and Gaja were a tired lot after sending down 46 overs. R.P. Singh was restrictive while Kalaria, obeying his captain’s orders, did not bowl with the aim of getting the batsmen out.

Left-arm spinner Hardik Patel suffered a lot, conceding 66 runs in 14 overs with Shreyas hitting him for two sixes. Mumbai would have liked to end the day with Shreyas and Suryakumar in the middle, but a poor shot by Shreyas, after he understood the match situation and occupied the crease for four hours, resulted in his dismissal some 40 minutes before stumps. Shreyas played 137 balls, struck nine 4s and two sixes, while Suryakumar has been in the middle for four hours and 18 minutes.

The scores: Mumbai — 1st innings: 228.

Gujarat — 1st innings: Samit Gohil c Suryakumar b Thakur 4, Priyank Panchal c Tare b Nayar 6, Bhargav Merai c Tare b Nayar 45, Parthiv Patel c Tare b Nayar 90, Manprit Juneja c & b Thakur 77, Rujul Bhatt c Shaw b Sandhu 25, Chirag Gandhi c Suryakumar b Thakur 17, Rush Kalaria lbw b Sandhu 27, Chintan Gaja (not out) 11, R.P. Singh c Shreyas b Sandhu 8, Hardik Patel c Tare b Thakur 1; Extras (lb-7, nb-5, w-5): 17; Total (in 104.3 overs): 328.

Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-37, 3-106, 4-226, 5-254, 6-264, 7-291, 8-313, 9-326.

Mumbai bowling: Shardul Thakur 29.3-6-84-4, B.S. Sandhu Jr. 24-2-63-3, Abhishek Nayar 30-7-101-3, Vijay Gohil 8-0-34-0, Vishal Dabholkar 9-3-21-0, Siddhesh Lad 4-0-18-0.

Mumbai — 2nd innings: Akhil Herwadkar c Samit b Gaja 16, Prithvi Shaw c Parthiv b Gaja 44, Shreyas Iyer c Parthiv b Gaja 82, Suryakumar Yadav (batting) 45, Aditya Tare (batting) 13; Extras (nb-2, w-6): 8; Total (for three wkts, in 67 overs): 208.

Fall of wickets: 1-54, 2-66, 3-193.

Gujarat bowling: R.P. Singh 14-4-37-0, Rush Kalaria 13-5-36-0, Chintan Gaja 19-8-54-3, Bhargav Merai 5-3-6-0, Hardik Patel 14-0-66-0, Rujul Bhatt 2-0-9-0.