Bitter-sweet day for Kerala

It was a bitter-sweet third day for Kerala in its ongoing Ranji Trophy Group C encounter against Goa at the Brabourne stadium here on Thursday.

Even though Kerala took the crucial first innings lead — its plans of wiping out the Goan tail, after it resumed at 169 for six, did not materialise until nine minutes after lunch — it had the jitters when it was reduced to 34 for three in the second innings.

However, towards the end of play, the side was pulled out of the woods by skipper Rohan Prem, who a found a real good ally in the young Mohammed Azharuddeen for an unbeaten century partnership.

Earlier in the day, the Goan later order batsmen carried on with their fightback from Monday afternoon. Saurabh Bandekar and Shadab Jakati realised an invaluable 54-runs — for a partnership of 97 runs overall — before Iqbal Abdulla brought relief to the Kerala camp.

The fall of Bandekar, however, did not hasten the end of the Goan innings. It was held together brilliantly by Jakati, who singled out Sandeep Warrier and Vinod Kumar for attack. The Goan emerged the side’s top-scorer with a fine knock of 85. It was only after he exited that Kerala could close out the rival innings for a lead of 56 runs.

When Kerala began its second essay, Bandekar — with a fine opening spell — accounted for Bhavin J. Thakkar, Samju Samson and Vishnu Vinod in quick succession. And with Felix Alemao yorking Sachin Baby, Kerala was in dire straits at 54 for four.

But once again Prem — continuing with his great form from the first innings — stood out with aplomb. The southpaw took his time to settle down and once he did, the Kerala camp breathed easy.

Prem was all class as he tore into the Goan bowling for a well-deserved half-century even as Azharuddeen pleased with his attacking display en route his first career 50-plus score.

Play for a second consecutive day was extended due to poor over-rate and at the end, which came about after the umpires upheld an appeal for bad light, Kerala was 154 for four for an overall lead of 210 runs.

The scores:

Kerala — 1st innings: 342.

Goa — 1st innings: Sumiran Amonkar b Vinod Kumar 17, Swapnil Asnodkar c Baby b Warrier 33, Sagun Kamat c Monish b Vinod Kumar 27, Snehal Kautankar c Samson b Ahmed 15, Darshan Misal run out 13, Samar Dubhashi c Samson b Vinod Kumar 0, Saurabh Bandekar c sub b Abdulla 35, Shadab Jakati c Azharuddeen b Warrier 85, Rituraj Singh c Azharuddeen b Warrier 11, Amit Yadav c Azharuddeen b Vinod Kumar 13, Felix Alemao (not out) 5; Extras (b-17, lb-3, nb-12): 32; Total (in 99.1 overs): 286.

Fall of wickets: 1-46, 2-59, 3-89, 4-109, 5-109, 6-127, 7-224, 8-250, 9-272.

Kerala bowling: Warrier 28-6-66-3, Vinod Kumar 24.1-6-68-4, Monish 11-1-27-0, Thakkar 7-1-17-0, Ahmed 14-1-38-1, Abdullah 15-2-50-1.

Kerala — 2nd innings: Bhavin Thakkar c Dubhashi b Bandekar 1, Vishnu Vinod c Rituraj b Bandekar 20, Rohan Prem (batting) 60, Sanju Samson b Bandekar 0, Sachin Baby b Alemao 6, Mohammed Azharuddeen (batting) 56; Extras (b-5, lb-2, nb-3, w-1): 11; Total (for four wkts. in 46 overs): 154.

Fall of wickets: 1-3, 2-30, 3-34, 4-54.

Goa bowling: Rituraj Singh 7-0-30-0, Suarabh Bandekar 12-0-42-3, Amit Yadav 16-0-42-0, Felix Alemao 4-0-14-1, Shadab Jakati 6-1-12-0, Darshan Misal 1-0-7-0.