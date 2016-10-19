Big response for IPL media rights

The BCCI on Tuesday announced that it had received an excellent response for the Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights. The Invitation To Tender (ITT) for 2018-27 for television rights opened on September 19 and closed on Tuesday (October 18).

The BCCI announced that the ITT has been picked up by many leading media and technology companies. The bid submission process will take place on Oct. 25.

The following companies have purchased the ITT: Star India Pvt. Ltd., Amazon Seller Services Pvt. Ltd., Followon Interactive Media Pvt. Ltd., Taj TV India Pvt. Ltd., Sony Pictures Networks Pvt. Ltd., Times Internet Ltd., Supersport International (Pty) Ltd., Reliance Jio Digital Services Pvt. Ltd., Gulf DTH FZ LLC, GroupM Media India Pvt. Ltd., beIN IP Ltd., Econet Media Ltd., SKY UK Ltd., ESPN Digital Media (India) Pvt. Ltd., BTG Legal Services, BT PLC, Twitter Inc., and Facebook Inc.

The ITT is for (1) Indian sub-continent television rights: 2018-2027 (10 IPL seasons), 2. Indian sub-continent digital rights: 2018-2022 (5 IPL seasons) and 3. Rest of the world media rights: 2018-2022 (5 IPL seasons). — Special Correspondent