Another high-scoring game likely: Buttler

CUTTACK: Ahead of the second One-Day International against India at the Barabati Stadium here on Thursday, England vice-captain Jos Buttler analysed India’s strengths, the challenge of playing in India and the charm of playing in the Indian Premier League.

Excerpts:

On Thursday’s match

It looks a very good batting wicket. The ground looks a bit bigger than the one in Pune. There might be a bit of dew. I think maybe another high-scoring game. It’s great to be here. It’s not often you train in front of a crowd — that's exciting.

Mentally difficult (not being able to defend 350 in Pune)?

Not too difficult. There are a lot of positives for us to take from that game. We reached 350 without anyone getting a 100. That’s the difference between the two sides, two guys standing up for the Indian team. Getting to 350 should give us confidence.

Virat Kohli a talking point

He occupies as much space as anyone else. He’s been in fantastic form for quite some time. His record is very good. Guys have been coming up with plans for him. India have some other fantastic players as well. We can’t focus on just one and forget about others.

On chasing

Sometimes it is good to know exactly what you are chasing. Sometimes the challenge on very good wickets is pacing the innings. Whether you bat or bowl first, you have to do it very well. I think both have advantages.

IPL experience and the challenge of playing in India

There's no place like India to play cricket. It’s a fantastic experience for someone to cherish and really embrace. The atmosphere the other day in Pune was fantastic. The quieter it is, the better for us. It’s a fantastic challenge and a really enjoyable one. We’ve lost the first match, so straightaway it’s a knockout game for us.

England players wanting to play in IPL

I think the IPL is probably the best cricket experience I've ever had. I've learnt much, not just about T20 but about myself, about all forms of cricket, about what it takes to become a top cricketer. Hopefully, there will be more English guys involved in experiencing these conditions, in front of these crowds, under the pressure of being an overseas players. It can only stand you in good stead.