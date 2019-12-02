971 register for India Premier League auction on December 19

As many as 971 cricketers, including 713 Indians, have registered for the IPL auction scheduled to be held in Kolkata on December 19.

There are 215 capped players, 754 uncapped and two cricketers from Associate Nation, who will compete for the available 73 spots.

With the IPL player registration closing on November 30, franchises will have time till Dec. 9 evening to submit their shortlist of players that will make up the final player auction list.

Among the registered players, 19 are capped Indians, 634 uncapped Indians, 60 are uncapped Indians who have played at least one IPL match.

Hugh Edmeades will again conduct the auction which will see cricketers from Afghanistan (19), Australia (55), Bangladesh (6), England (22), Netherlands (1), New Zealand (24), South Africa (54), Sri Lanka (39), USA (1), West Indies (34) and Zimbabwe (3) in the mix.