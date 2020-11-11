3-0 sweep for Pakistan

Babar replaces Azhar as Test captain

Pakistan thrashed Zimbabwe by eight wickets in the third T20I to sweep the series here on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam has replaced Azhar Ali as Test captain for the tour of New Zealand. Babar, 26, is now skipper in all three formats and his first assignment will be the World Test Championship fixtures against New Zealand, which will be played in Mount Maunganui and Christchurch from December 26-30 and January 3-7.

The results: Zimbabwe 129/9 in 20 overs (Chamu Chibhabha 31, Donald Tiripano 28, Usman Qadir 4/13) lost to Pakistan 130/2 in 15.2 overs (Abdullah Shafique 41 n.o., Khushdil Shah 36 n.o.). MoM & MoS: Qadir.