2024 T20 World Cup Final | History and heartbreak beckon as the T20 extravaganza reaches much-awaited climax

India has not won an ICC title since 2013. South Africa has reached the final of a men’s World Cup for the first time, after seven semifinal defeats.

Come Saturday, at the grand finale of the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval, a jinx will be broken. This is a battle between the two unbeaten teams in the tournament.

India, having overcome all challenges posed by varying conditions and quality opposition, will believe that a second T20 World Cup trophy is within arm’s reach.

The side has breezed past stiff competition posed by Pakistan, Australia and England. From the low scoring games at New York to the wind-affected outing at St. Lucia, India has found a way to get the job done.

As the campaign progressed, new heroes have emerged. In the Super 8 stage against Bangladesh, Hardik Pandya hit top gear with the bat to stand tall as an ace finisher. Skipper Rohit Sharma came to life by blasting Australia all over the park, and followed it up with a fine 57 against England in the semifinal.

Kuldeep Yadav, drafted into the eleven when the side moved from USA to the West Indies, has been among the wickets. And then there is Jasprit Bumrah, who has remained unplayable from start to finish.

Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant are the other proven performers, giving the unit an air of invincibility.

Rohit’s diktat to not take a step back, to attack even when on the back foot, has brought the players to the right mindset.

India also has the added advantage of having played one game at this venue — a 47-run win over Afghanistan. This will be South Africa’s first match in the island.

The Proteas have had a few close shaves in this journey. Not least the must-win West Indies outing in the Super 8, which went down to the wire.

South Africa has the goods to tackle India’s three-man spin attack. Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Aiden Markram and Tristan Stubbs can let loose when the slow bowlers come on — a strength which most other teams lacked.

Like India, South Africa boasts of gun players in most spots. Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje offer pure pace, while Marco Jansen can trouble the Indian batters with extra bounce. Quinton de Kock has fired at the top of the order, while Tabraiz Shamsi has come good with his left-arm wrist spin.

On paper, there is little to choose between the teams. It could come down to mental preparedness and staying calm under the pump.

There is a chance that rain could cause an interruption. The final has a reserve day, to go with an additional 190 minutes available on Saturday to extend playing hours. The millions watching will pray for a full and cracking contest.

The teams (from):

India: Rohit Sharma (Capt.), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (Capt.), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Tristan Stubbs.

Umpires: Christopher Gaffaney and Richard Illingworth; TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough; Fourth umpire: Rod Tucker; Match referee: Richie Richardson.

