The Indian cricket team won the ICC 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup with a narrow win over South Africa in Barbados on June 29, 2024. It was the national team’s second T20 World Cup title, and the first in 17 years.

As the dust settles around the the famous victory, The Hindu delves into the performance of the winning side and the legacy of key individuals, some of whom have left the team.