2024 T20 WC likely to be hosted by USA

Sydney

14 November 2021 22:53 IST

The ICC is expected to award a joint bid by USA Cricket and Cricket West Indies to host the 2024 T20 showpiece

The USA is likely to host the T20 World Cup in 2024, which could serve as a launch pad in the ICC’s bid for cricket’s inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The ICC is expected to award a joint bid by USA Cricket and Cricket West Indies to host the 2024 T20 showpiece.

The ICC has been for a long time looking to give emerging countries the hosting rights for the mega events.

Advertising

Advertising

The 2024 T20 World Cup is expected to have 20 teams and 55 matches as compared to the 2021 and 2022 editions which have seen 16 teams playing 45 matches.